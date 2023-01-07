Diana’s hair sample helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘conceive’ Archie

File Footage

Prince Harry has just credited the birth of his first born son Archie to Meghan Markle and Princess Diana’s marriage.



This revelation has been made by Prince Harry himself, in his new memoir.

According to some extracts, Harry admits “he only kept a few things” on his nightstand, including a “blue box with my mother’s hair”.

It is also the thing he thought off once he say the pregnancy tests and admitted, “Right, I thought, good. Let's see what Mummy can do with this situation.”

The moment the strip became positive the first words out of his mouth were “Thank you, Mummy.”

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle’s decision place the test so close to Diana’s hair wasn’t the only good omen’

Since, his visit to the Castle of Mey, was when Harry and Meghan joined together to ‘serenade’ with the seals present and got a ‘seal opera’ in response.

This moment was when Prince Harry ‘confirmed’ his feelings about Meghan Markle’s ‘magic’.