Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone after Greatest Singers List snub

File footage

A group of Celine Dion fans gathered outside the Rolling Stone headquarters in New York City to protest the star’s omission from the magazine’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list.



The Dion fans – also known as The Redheads on Facebook – marched all the way from Montreal, Canada (near Dion’s birthplace), to New York with placards in hand.

“Mission spéciale in progress #Rollingstonerevenge,” the group shared on Facebook on Friday (Jan. 6), alongside photos of the group painting the protest signs.

On Twitter, footage was later shared of the group chanting Dion’s name and playing her music outside the Rolling Stone offices.

The protest signs included slogans such as, “How could you forget Celine?” and “Buy yourself some ears.”

“The list is completely illegitimate,” said The Redheads founder Line Basbous, who helped organize the protest.

“We wanted to support her and make sure that Rolling Stone hears the voice of the fans. The list is ridiculous. No Madonna, no Celine. They’re clearly focused on American singers and we don’t understand.”

Rolling Stone’s controversial list featured Aretha Franklin as its No 1 greatest singer of all time. Elsewhere in the top 10 were Mariah Carey and Beyoncé but Dion was snubbed.“

Dion has received a high number of awards over the course of her career - with Billboard, MTV and Grammy awards among the gongs on her shelf.