US Navy warship transits through Taiwan Strait

An American warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the US Navy said, in a move likely to anger Beijing.
The guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Jan. 5 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," the Navy said in a statement.
"Chung-Hoon's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows," it added.
Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled, democratic island as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary.
Washington diplomatically recognises Beijing over Taipei, but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports the island's right to decide its own future.
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared to their highest level in years in August 2022 after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, with Beijing staging days of air and sea exercises around the island.
S Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed his security aides "to consider suspending military agreement if North...
Admission of heavy losses came after war correspondents, who have gained influence in recent months, accused Russia's...
For the first time in a century, Republicans failed to elect a speaker in a nail-biting first three rounds of voting...
Amber McLaughlin, 49 was first transgender person of either sex to be executed in US, and also first person to die by...
Inauguration last week of most right-wing govt in Israel's history has sparked fears of military escalation in...
Al-Aqsa mosque is the third-holiest place in Islam and the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the...