Miley Cyrus’ announces new album and fans think ‘Queen is Back’

Miley Cyrus new album, Endless Summer Vacation is all set to release on March 10, 2023 and fans say it’s already iconic.

The 30-year-old singer dropped the stunning artwork and promo video of her upcoming album.

In the promotional clip, the Wrecking Ball star can be seen lounging by a swimming pool while featuring blue skies and palm trees.

In addition to that, the singer also shared a photo showing herself dressed in a black halterneck swimsuit while swinging from a metal bar. She completed the look with strappy heels and sunglasses.

The caption along with the shared post read Endless summer vacation. The Album. March 10.

Shortly after the announcement, Cyrus’ fans flooded her comment section with praises and love.

‘Maybe your best album cover yet,’ one said, as another yelled: ‘ALREDY YOUR BEST ERA AND ALBUM [sic].’

‘Queen is back,’ an Instagram user noted.

‘2023 is going well alreadyyyy,’ a follower weighed in.

‘THIS ALBUM IS ALREADY ICONIC,’ a fan added.

Miley started 2023 with a bang on January 1, confirming that new music is all set to come out very soon.

She posted a brief video of herself strutting down the street, singing the words: ‘Yeah I can love me better than you can’.

‘NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13,’ she added in the caption.