Ruling govt had no idea how challenging it was: Fazlur Rehman

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Sunday that the ruling coalition had absolutely no idea what a quagmire it was stuck in when it took the reins of the country.



"A man stuck in a swamp goes deeper as much as he tries to get out of it," Fazl, who is also the president of the ruling alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – said while addressing an All Parties Conference (APC).

Criticising Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fazl said that the party's political power has been exposed. Khan was removed from power through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly in April last year.

Unrest and target killing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is a cause of major concern, he added.

The PDM chief further said that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will have to be answerable as the province is indebted to Rs900 billion.

He also called out the provincial government to make efforts for the restoration of peace in the tribal and urban areas.

The recommendations of the APC, he said, will be sent to the government. "These recommendations will be put before the National Security Committee (NSC)."

Further criticising the opposition, Fazl said that there are talks of "sinking the government's boat".

The opponents are creating hurdles for the government, the PDM chief said, adding that the country didn't default due to efforts by the incumbent government.

Speaking about KP and Punjab, Fazl said that people there are deprived of their basic rights as the official resources of both provincial governments are being spent on Imran Khan.

The deposed prime minister wants to come back to power to "ruin the country", he said, adding that the nation has no idea what these people [former PTI government] have done to the country.

He claimed that the federal government is taking steps to improve the economic conditions, adding that the PTI is neither capable enough to hold a long march nor stage a protest.

