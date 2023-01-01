Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner shares heartwarming glimpse into their secret wedding

Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner are now officially married.

The Victorious star and her long-time fiancé tied the knot on December 29, 2022, after dating for more than a decade, via Page Six.

The couple — who share son Gio James, 3, and 22-month-old daughter Ivry — announced the joyous news in a series of black-and-white Instagram posts just before the New Year. The three heartfelt snaps were captioned individually with “12,” “29” and “22.,” affectionately noting their wedding date.

The iCarly actress also shared some snippets from her nuptials which appeared to be an intimate affair as they got married at the registry. She even shared that her dress from Katie May Collection was gifted to her “years ago” which she knew she’d “wear it on a day this this.”

“moments from the last few days,” she captioned the carousel on Instagram shared on New Year's Eve, “Alignment is the word I’m taking with me into 2023. Served me right this year, and I’ll share why in the comments. Do you have a word?? One that you’re leaning into?”

She added, “HNY everyone. Thank you. The outpour of support has been so cool, and much appreciated. Sending love.”

In the comments, Monet reflected on her growth over the year, sharing, “I’ll be honest, there are parts of my life that are far from perfect, far from aligned, but my awareness is different, my boundaries are stronger, my intuition is heightened.”



The couple had gotten engaged on Christmas Day in 2017, when the Zoey 101 star’s beau proposed to Monet by carving “Marry me?” into a tree in their front yard.