John Travolta prays he won't lose any more loved ones to cancer: 'It's a curse'

John Travolta hopes he won't lose any more loved ones to cancer as he found it “extremely frightening” to have lost some important women in his life to cancer.
The Pulp Fiction star was left devastated after his close friend Kirstie Alley died following a secret battle with colon cancer earlier this month.
Before this, Travolta has lost his first love Diana Hyland to breast cancer in 1997. Then a year later, the same disease claimed his mother Helen Cecilia’s life.
A source told the National Enquirer, "The most important women in John's life have been taken from him by cancer. It's a curse that seems to haunt him and his family."
The actor’s wife Kelly Preston also died of breast cancer in 2020, following which Travolta "finds himself looking at the women left in his life and praying that the same curse doesn't take them away from him too."
The insider added that "this terrible coincidence" of breast cancer deaths "has plagued” Travolta “for decades and left him without the women's he's loved."
Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate's viral argument apparently led to the kick boxer's arrest
Brooklyn Beckham reveals he has cooked food for almost 25 people of his wife Nicola Peltz's family
Spears and Asghati tied the knot at the singer’s California home in June, eight months after her controversial...
Blake Lively is looking back on one of her most glamourous moments from 2022.
A poll recently revealed that Brits sympathize with Prince William and Kate Middleton
King Charles will hand over a New Year Honour to Jason Knauf, who accused Meghan Markle of bullying