Ariana Grande donates Christmas gifts at Manchester hospitals in remembrance of concert bombing

Ariana Grande has donated Christmas gifts for patients at The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.



On Monday, the hospital charity turned to Twitter and thanked the singer for the charity she made on Christmas.

They also tweeted that the presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at four hospitals in the area.

Including, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford General, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital.

Ariana shares a close relationship with the charity since 2017's incident of bombing at her concert at the Manchester Arena that left 22 people dead.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals,” Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said in a statement on the charity’s Instagram.

“We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.” She further noted.

The charity also posted photos of presents under a Christmas tree, with a “Thank you, Ariana” sign.

For the unversed, on May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber who was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, blew himself up as fans were leaving Grande’s concert in the northwest England city.

This deadly incident left 22 people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. At the time, hospital's official also reported that 59 wounded in the attack. Including 12 were children under the age of 16.

Since then Manchester authorities named Grande an honorary citizen of the city for her work in the wake of the attack.

On the four-year anniversary of the attack, the singer shared remembered the victims on social media, saying, “Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day year round, I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one… please know that I am thinking of u all today. Manchester, you’re in my heart always.”