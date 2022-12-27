Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'narcissism' dubbed more 'benign' than Kanye West

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently slammed in an explosive story which draws a comparison between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other controversial names of 2022.

Writer Joanna Weiss penned a piece, titled 2022 Is The Year We All Finally Got Tired of the Narcissists, to dished on the renowned names who ‘got their comeuppance and some of them got worse: our disinterest’ throughout the year.

“My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits.

"And it struck me that the overreach that led to the Sussexes’ critically panned mega-series is the same impulse that turned Elon Musk into a terror on Twitter, that prompted Ye to up the ante of outrageous behaviour until he crossed the line into blatant antisemitism, that sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a Bahamian jail,” she wrote in her piece.

Weiss added that “even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity.”

The writer further added that the couple’s brand of narcissism is more ‘benign’ than that of Kanye West, Elon Musk and Donald trump, reported Daily Mail.