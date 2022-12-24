FileFootage

British politician Ann Widdecombe predicted that Meghan Markle might try to write a book as Prince Harry’s royal 'connections’ are 'dwindling'.



Anne old Fair Betting Sites, while predicting the Sussexes’ moves in 2023, said that the Suits alum will likely ‘produce a book following year’.

“I think they will go on the path that they’ve now set themselves. There’s a book coming out in the early New Year, we know that for a certainty. That will be the next step,” Anne said.

“The question is how long can they keep going on with this?” she wondered. “The only thing they’ve got is their royal connections. They haven’t got anything else or any other selling points.

"If they want to go on maintaining that sort of lifestyle, they’re going to have to make money somehow. I reckon that by the end of next year, their capacity to make money on the back of their royal connections will be dwindling very significantly.”

The politician added, “The book will probably be the last throw of the dice, unless Meghan produces a book the following year. That’s always possible, but you get to the stage where you say what more is there for us to give?”