Barack Obama shares his list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo

Barack Obama has recently shared his list of favourite books of 2022 on social media.



On Friday, the former US President took to Instagram and posted a compiled list of 13 favourite reads in this year.

For the unversed, Obama has been sharing his best-read books list since 2015. And like every year, he usually includes a mix of fiction and non-fiction titles from American as well as international authors.

In the caption, Obama wrote, “I always look forward to sharing my lists of favourite books, movies, and music with all of you.”

He added, “First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023.”

Interestingly, Obama’s top of the list read is his wife and former US First Lady Michelle Obama’s best-seller The Light We Carry.



“I’m a bit biased on this one,” he confessed.

This year, Obama’s fiction titles include Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut novel Black Cake, Emily St John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquillity, Argentinian writer Hernan Diaz’s Trust, American-Zambian writer Namwali Serpell’s mystery The Furrows and Chinese-American novelist Jessamine Chan’s dystopian The School for Good Mothers.

On other hand, the non-fiction choice of list include Kate Beaton’s autobiographical comic Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, Stacy Schiff’s The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Ed Young’s An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us and Imani Perry’s South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.

Meanwhile, Obama, as per tradition, also shared his favourite music and movies for this year.