Video: BTS V showcases vocals in ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' cover

BTS V has just released a brand-new cover of the iconic song It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

The song in question has been out for less than 11 hours and has already amassed over 2.2 million views.

Check it out Below:

The 26-year-old’s version was originally produced by The Music Man composer Meredith Willson back in 1951 and was made famous by singers like Perry Como and Bing Crosby.

