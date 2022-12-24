Video: BTS V showcases vocals in ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' cover

BTS V has just released a brand-new cover of the iconic song It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.
The song in question has been out for less than 11 hours and has already amassed over 2.2 million views.
The 26-year-old’s version was originally produced by The Music Man composer Meredith Willson back in 1951 and was made famous by singers like Perry Como and Bing Crosby.
Prince Philip didn't listen to Meghan Markle who thought she chatted with him at Christmas dinner
Prince Harry blames himself for what happened between Meghan and her father
Harry hides names of royals who said Meghan should not be protected
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would get a response from Royal Family after docuseries
Ellen DeGeneres talks about the death of colleague and friend tWitch
Jennifer Lopez is controlling Ben Affleck's friendship choices, says source