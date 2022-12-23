‘People have become way too sensitive’ Honey Singh’s take on Besharam Rang

Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Besharam Rang, song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan is a subject of heated arguments for past some weeks now. About which Singer-Rapper Honey Singh has spoken. According to Honey, people have grown way ‘too sensitive’ and stopped tolerating stuff.

Recalling the old times in an interview with PTI, he said, “Freedom was much more earlier. People may have been less educated but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They wouldn’t take anything to heart... Rahman sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’ (What happened after marriage, Rukmani?)… People accepted it. I grew up listening to it, but when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it’s even worse, people have become way too sensitive. I can’t fathom why. It’s just entertainment,” the rapper told PTI, giving the example of the song Rukmani Rukmani from the 1992 film Roja, composed by A. R. Rahman.”

He further said, “People were so intelligent at that time. They understood shayari and never saw it as something dirty. Nowadays, if someone makes songs like ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, people will sit on their head and ask, ‘What’s happening?’”

Honey’s divorce was recently finalized. He was accused of domestic violence and abuse by his wife.