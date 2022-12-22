Netflix 'Luther' confirms the official title for the sequel starring Idris Elba

Netflix has unveiled the official title for its latest Luther movie with Idris Elba reprising his role as the titular detective.

Netflix took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 21, to lift the veil off the title of its much-anticipated movie which will be called Luther: The Fallen Sun.

According to Dail Mail, the movie which will be following on from the dramatic 2019 series finale, is slated to release in March 2023. The date hasn't been confirmed yet.

The streaming service also posted brand new pictures of Idris Elba back in his avatar as DCI John Luther, who was last seen going to prison in the BBC series finale.

Idris is seen sporting his signature tweed jacket look in the pictures. One of the photographs shows a concerned Idris holding up his hands in a busy city setting, hitting that the movie will be packed with dramatic scenes.

Check it out:



