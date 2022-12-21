The Weekend to dethrone Ed Sheeran for Spotify's most-streamed song ever

Ed Sheeran has ruled Spotify for several years now, as Shape of You is the service's most-streamed song ever.

That's going to be changing soon, however, as the Weekend's Blinding Lights is catching up fast and will soon pass it.

As of now, Sheeran's popular song Shape of You is the most-streamed on Spotify with 3,319,525,893 streams. The Weekend's Blinding Lights is about 11 million plays behind with 3,308,795,775 plays.

Blinding Lights was released on January 6 of 2017, three years earlier after Shape of You was debuted on November 29 of 2019.

In addition to that single-song supremacy, The Weekend is currently Spotify's most-streamed artist with 86,738,980 monthly listeners, while Sheeran is at No. 3 with 79,292,012. and female singer Taylor Swift is at No. 2.