Britney Spears’ dad breaks silence on conservatorship: ‘It saved her life’

File Footage

Britney Spears’ father has just broken his silence over the entire conservatorship fiasco and admitted that it ‘wound up saving her life’.



The court ordered conservatorship, back in 2008, ended up lasting for 13 years, for those unversed, and offered her father full control of her financial affairs.

He broke it all down during his interview with the Mail on Sunday and believes he saved his daughter’s life by taking control of her day-to- day affairs.

He was also quoted saying, “Not everybody's going to agree with me. It's been one hell of a time.”

“I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don’t.”

He also went on to add, “For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back.”