Netflix 'Riverdale' sneak-peek of first look of final season reinvents series in 1950s

Netflix series Riverdale is gearing up for its last and final season and the first look video is giving major 1950s vibes.

The writer on the series Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has dropped a sneak-peek of the show on Instagram, featuring Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica in period-appropriate clothing.

Roberto shared the video along with a caption that read: "In honor of @entertainmentweekly FIRST look at our LAST season of #RIVERDALE, set in the 1950’s, here’s a sneak-peek at our beautiful premier episode, coming soon!!"

He continued, "We’re making something truly special this year…in the first look at The CW drama series' seventh and final season."

While the details regarding the storyline for the upcoming season are currently being kept under wraps, showrunner has teased that Season 7 will be "in dialogue with the American myth of what the 1950s were versus the reality."



Check out the Video:

File Footage





Riverdale is a high-school drama, which was initially premiered in January 2017 and has aired 117 episodes over six seasons. The seventh and final season is set to premiere on The CW in 2023.

The forthcoming season will be connected from where it left the audience in season 6 finale, in which Cheryl Blossom played by Madelaine Petsch successfully destroyed the comet that was threatening Riverdale's very existence.

However, while destroying Bailey's Comet, Archie and his friends were accidently thrust back to 1955, where they are once again high school students and have no past memory.

Season 6 finale also revealed that Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) remembers what happened before the timeline reset, Aguirre-Sacasa has stated that his cliffhanger "gets resolved at the end of episode 1."





