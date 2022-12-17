Meghan Markle ‘collapsed’ in security guard’s arms after final royal engagement

Meghan Markle has made a shocking revelation about her flight to Canada after the last royal engagement and how she ‘fell’ into the arms of Prince Harry’s security.



The royal made these admissions while sitting with Netflix for the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

There she claimed, “Of course, it was emotional. We get on the plane, and it’s not the pilot, but whoever is overseeing the crew. And he came, and he knelt next to my seat, and he took his hat off. And I just remember looking at him and he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country.’ And it was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice. Not for my own country. For this country. It’s not mine.”

She also added, “We landed in Canada, and one of our security guards who has been with [Harry] for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying. I was like. ‘I tried so hard.’ He goes, ‘I know you did; I know you did mam’.”

“I tried so hard, and that’s the piece that’s so triggering,” Meghan recalls saying. “Because you go, ‘And it still wasn’t good enough.’ And you still don’t fit in.”