Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will not have any recreated music

Mukesh Bhatt recently stated that his upcoming film Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, will not have any replicated music and that the producers are instead concentrating on writing original music for the picture, according to PinkVilla.



Mukesh Bhatt, director of Aashiqui 3, shared that he will only include original music in the film and the film won't have recreations of popular songs from the first and second parts of the Aashiqui franchise. He stated that he has to work on the film's music for a year.

Mukesh said, "I don’t believe in recreations, I believe in originals. Aashiqui 1 had original tunes and so did Aashiqui 2. I have the capacity to create original tunes."

He further added, "I have to work for one year on the music, so the songs match up to the level of parts one and two. That’s a herculean task for me that I have to work on.”

Aashiqui 3 was announced in September 2022. The film is tobe directed by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar and it will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.