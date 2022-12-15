Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah arrested for 'controversial video'

Televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third wife Dania Shah. — Instagram/@SyedaDaniaShah

The Federal Investigation Agency has taken renowned televangelist Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah into custody on the charges of allegedly uploading a controversial video on social media, FIA officials confirmed Thursday.

FIA Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) Lodhran arrested Dania during a raid, the officials said, adding that the action was taken on the complaint of the TV anchorperson's daughter, according to Geo News.

Dania's mother Salma Bibi said the police and other officials "barged" into their house and arrested her daughter. "I have come to the police station, but they are not telling me anything and Dania isn't present here as well."

Renowned television personality Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah. — Twitter/File

Liaquat, a PTI dissident and member of the National Assembly (MNA), passed away in Karachi on June 9. His death under mysterious circumstances came as a shock to the media industry and people vented anger at the social media trolls who had hounded the famous TV host for his botched third marriage.

The body was received by the late anchor's son and the last rites were conducted by Chippa. Hussain was laid to rest in a graveyard on the premises of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton, Karachi.

Later on, a controversy took place over his exhumation to ascertain the cause of death, however, the procedure was not performed after a court ruled against it.