Dania Shah keeps changing statements, should be punished: Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra

KARACHI: Former PTI leader and televangelist Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal has slammed his third wife Dania Shah, calling her to be punished for leaking Liaquat’s private videos and changing statements regarding the matter.

A revision application to suspend exhumation orders of the late politician has been submitted in the court of session judge east by his daughter Dua Aamir.

“Dania is not Aamir Liaquat’s widow. She has been legally divorced,” Bushra said, adding that Liaquat’s family has filed an application against the gang for leaking her former husband’s videos breaching his privacy.

She also said that Aamir was depressive, while Dania accepted making those videos.

Taking to Twitter, Bushra also informed her followers about the family’s decision to submit a revision application in the sessions court to suspend exhumation orders of the late televangelist.

“We are going to submit a revision application in sessions court to suspend the order of the exhumation of Late Aamir Liaquat,” she tweeted.

Liaquat’s former wife also wrote, “Hopefully Allah will resolve this matter in favour of Ahmed & Duaa. In sha Allah.”

Dua Aamir’s lawyer Advocate Zia Ahmed Awan said that a magistrate had earlier permitted to bury Liaquat without a post-mortem and police also did not object to it because they did not find evidence.

They said that the family did not want Liaquqat’s post-mortem conducted. We’ve approached the session court on high court’s order. The same court cannot issue two verdicts. The earlier verdict was issued without taking the family’s account in consideration.

Earlier, Liaquat’s third wife Dania released a message on her social media account demanding his post-mortem. She further criticised both Bushra and Dua for seeking media’s support after Dania demanded exhumation of the late politician’s body for a medical forensics.



“When Aamir died, Bushra did not want to face the media. But now she has also brought her daughter (to garner sympathies),” Dania wrote.

Stay order issued by court

Separately, a stay order has been issued by the judicial magistrate east on the decision regarding Liaquat’s post-mortem after hearing arguments by the applicant’s lawyer Advocate Awan.

The court has sought response by August 11 from civilian Abdul Ahad, who submitted petition to exhume Liaquat’s body.