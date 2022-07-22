Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal announces to file cybercrime complaint against Dania Shah

Bushra Iqbal (L) and Aamir Liaquat with his third wife Syeda Danish Shah. — Twitter/Screengrab/File

KARACHI: Bushra Iqbal, Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife and mother to his two children, on Friday announced to file a cybercrime complaint against his widow Syeda Dania Shah and her mother.

Sharing an image of an invocation to seek protection from evil eyes, Iqbal made the announcement on Twitter stating that the family will submit an application in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell against Hussain’s widow and mother-in-law.

“Today we are going to file an application in FIA Cyber Crime against Dania Shah and her mother. Need prayers. #AamirLiaquat” she tweeted.

Iqbal did not divulge any details regarding the contents of the application.

It should be noted here that the late PTI MNA’s third wife Shah had filed an application in the Sindh High Court for becoming an intervener in the petition of Hussain’s children against the exhumation of their father’s body and autopsy orders on July 19.

She has requested the court to conduct a postmortem of her late husband. While Shah’s mother continues to state that whatever Liaquat has left in inheritance now belongs to her daughter.

The renowned televangelist and politician collapsed in his room on June 9. He was rushed to the hospital after his domestic staff informed him about his state and was declared dead by hospital sources.

