Katie Price shares glimpse of her daughter Bunny’s make-up artistic skills

Katie Price gave her fans a look at her make-up artistry skills and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The former glamorous model took to her Instagram and shared her kid's talent —as she shared a clip of her daughter Bunny doing a friend's makeup on Instagram on Wednesday.

Katie 44, posted the video for her fans after telling them on Monday that she was having Bunny, eight, and her older brother, nine, who Katie shares with her ex-husband Kieran, home for Christmas.

In the video, reality star Katie is heard saying: 'Bunny loves doing people's make-up.'

Former Celebrity Big Brother winner Katie shared a photo of Bunny as she posed with a palette of make-up and a brush.

Katie was delighted on Monday when she told her fans Jett and Bunny were spending Christmas with her.

She shared a picture of the pair standing by a Christmas tree, with the children smiling and laughing in the snap.



