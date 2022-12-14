Megan Thee Stallion reveals Tory Lanez offered her $1m not to tell police over shooting

Los Angeles: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1 million not to tell police he had shot her feet, she told a Los Angeles court on Tuesday.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, denies a raft of charges relating to a 2020 dispute with the rap queen, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and using a firearm to inflict great bodily injury.
The "WAP" hitmaker said she had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner´s Hollywood home in July of that year when an argument erupted.
Megan Thee Stallion -- whose real name is Megan Pete -- said she and Lanez had become close in the months before the incident.
The "Hot Girl Summer" artist said in mid-2020 -- in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor -- she did not want to talk to officers.
"At the time, we are at the height of police brutality... I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later," she said.
"I don´t feel safe in the car. I don´t feel safe with the police officers either."
The trial in downtown Los Angeles earlier heard how a gun that was still warm to the touch was found on the floor near where Lanez had been sitting.
Lanez and Harris both subsequently tested positive for gunshot residue, a prosecutor said.
Megan Thee Stallion told the court she felt she had "been turned into some kind of villain," in the wake of the shooting, with the male-dominated rap world frequently seeming to be against her.
But she also acknowledged that she had lied on television when she denied having an intimate relationship with Lanez.
