Amber Heard role in 'Aquaman 2' NOT reduced despite rumours: Source

Johnny Depp fans left shocked after new reports claimed his ex-wife Amber Heard's role in the Aquaman 2 has not cut short despite rumours.
The Rum Diary star screen time is unchanged even though several media outlets reported that her role will be reduced in the Jason Momoa starrer.
A DC insider made the revelations on Twitter after a screen test of the movie was conducted in November.
“#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom had a test screening last night,” the source wrote on his Twitter handle The DC Syndicate. “Mera is still in the movie & her scenes remain unchanged.”
“Ben Affleck’s #Batman is not in the movie, he added. “Willem Dafoe’s Vulko is also not in the movie.”
However, the insider also issued a warning for Heard fans to not get their hopes up because the test screening results are “not final product.”
Earlier, Heard had said during her libel trial against Depp that she had to fight to stay in Aquaman 2 and that her role has been cut short.
“They released me from my contract. I fought to stay in it and they kept me in it.” she told the court, “I don't know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be.”
