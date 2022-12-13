Pak vs Eng: Injury forces Naseem Shah out of Karachi Test

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (R) makes an unsuccessful leg before wicket (LBW) appeal against England's Zak Crawley (L) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 1, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah Tuesday got ruled out of the Karachi upcoming Test against England in Karachi.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to let Naseem rest after he didn't successfully recover from the discomfort in his right shoulder.

As shared by the PCB, Naseem will not be available for the third and final Test of the three-match series in Karachi.

The pacer will travel to Lahore for rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC). Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are already going through the rehabilitation process at NHPC.

The team management has not requested for his replacement at this stage. Both Pakistan and England teams travel to Karachi tomorrow afternoon.