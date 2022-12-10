Hrithik Roshan looks dashing at Red Sea IFF

Hrithik Roshan turned heads with his dapper looks as he made his appearance at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.



The actor dropped a bunch of pictures of him on Instagram. He wore a black tuxedo with a black bow and posed in style for the photos.

Saba Azad took to the comments section to drop a red heart emoji along with a laughing and a smiling emoji.

A source said that they are not true and the couple is currently focusing on their careers. While clarifying the rumours, a source revealed, "There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments."

While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.