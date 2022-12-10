Over 26,000 people in Karachi injured by dog bites in 2022

A man tells a dogs off as he growls at him. — AFP/File

Over 26,000 people in Karachi were injured due to dog-bite-attacks this year, official statistics showed.

The city's streets remained at the mercy of stray dogs this year round too, as its administration failed to deal with the issue.

As per official statistics, 9,829 people were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) with dog bites, while 7,733 people were taken to the Civil Hospital. In Indus Hospital 9,000 were brought with dog bite-related injuries.



Statistics showed the victims included 83.6% men and 16.4% women, while children also remained unsafe. Around 32% of the people affected are at least 14 years old, while 68% of victims are aged over 14.

As many as 78% of those injured were bitten by stray dogs, while 22% were wounded by pet dogs and cats.

Cases of dog bites increased by 30% in Karachi during the months of November and December, while 781 people were injured in flood-affected areas from July to December.

However, the Sindh health department said that it has plenty of anti-rabies vaccines available to deal with injuries due to dog bites.