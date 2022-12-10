Cold wave in Karachi expected to 'intensify' by tonight

People warm their hands on bonfire to save themselves from cold waves during winter season in Karachi on Tuesday, — PPI/File

The ongoing cold wave in Karachi is likely to further intensify as freezing winds — from the northeast — are likely to grip the metropolis by tonight, forecasts weather expert Jawad Memon.

Talking to Geo News on Saturday, Memon said that the weather will be dry and dusty apart from being cold. A series of westerly winds will enter Balochistan from Iran from December 12, he added.

"There is a chance of rain in the coastal areas of Balochistan, while it might snow in Ziarat and Quetta," he added.

According to the analyst, a series of westerly winds may affect the northern parts of the country and upper Punjab.

"The system will remain effective in the country till December 15," said Memon.

He said that the chill factor in Karachi would start to decrease from December 12 to December 15.

However, Memon said that the last days of December would be cold with the mercury likely plunging below 10 degrees Celcius in January.

In its daily weather report, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that a shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country and likely to persist in the areas during the next 24 hours.

The met office said that partly cloudy/cold weather is expected in most parts of the country today (Saturday). However, light rain is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.