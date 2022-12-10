YG Entertainment responds on BTS' Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collaboration

The artists agency YG Entertainment has shared a brief response to the reports of BTS' Jimin featuring on BIGBANG’s Taeyang upcoming comeback album.

Korean media outlets on December 9, reported that Jimin will be featuring in Taeyang's upcoming comeback album which is reportedly scheduled to release in January 2023.

According to Soompi, YG Entertainment responded to the collaboration reports by stating simply, “We’re currently checking [whether it’s true].”

Taeyang would be releasing his solo music album after a break of five years since his last album White Night, which was released in August 2017.

Recently, in a statement released on December 2, the music label spokesperson neither denied nor admitted that Taeyang would return with new album in 2023.