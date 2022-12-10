YG Entertainment responds on BTS' Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collaboration

The artists agency YG Entertainment has shared a brief response to the reports of BTS' Jimin featuring on BIGBANG’s Taeyang upcoming comeback album.
Korean media outlets on December 9, reported that Jimin will be featuring in Taeyang's upcoming comeback album which is reportedly scheduled to release in January 2023.
According to Soompi, YG Entertainment responded to the collaboration reports by stating simply, “We’re currently checking [whether it’s true].”
Taeyang would be releasing his solo music album after a break of five years since his last album White Night, which was released in August 2017.
Recently, in a statement released on December 2, the music label spokesperson neither denied nor admitted that Taeyang would return with new album in 2023.
'The Fall of the House of Usher' is based on the eerie works of classic poet and novelist Edgar Ellen Poe
Kendall split quietly from Devin Booker after dating off-and-on since 2020
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in film 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Saif Ali Khan
Kajol starrer 'Salaam Venky' also has Aamir Khan's cameo
Rani Mukerji is currently working on a 'memoir' which is slated to release by March 21, 2023
The Late Late Show host had already publicly apologised for using a gag