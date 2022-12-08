Jennifer Aniston shares fun moment with ‘The Morning Show’ co-star Jon Hamm

File footage

Jennifer Aniston took up an extra job on the sets of her popular TV series The Morning Show and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The Friends star, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a fun clip of herself becoming a makeshift craft service vendor.

Jennifer, who plays the morning news anchor’s role on the Apple TV show, was seen selling products from Vital Proteins, a healthcare supplement brand that she herself is the CCO of.

The Murder Mystery star was dressed in a satin top and had a knit cardigan on as she stood at the cart with a chalkboard that featured her name alongside that of the brand.

In the clip, Jennifer gave out a variety of products like protein bars, collagen powders, and coffee free. She continued to promote the benefits of the products as well as members of the crew took some for themselves.

Jennifer’s The Morning Show co-star Jon Hamm also showed up in the video and the actress offered him a protein pack to put in his coffee.

"Is it free?" Jon asked, before quickly leaving from the stand. "Thanks @themorningshow for my craft service take over. Jon, I owe you a box. Go stock up!" the Bruce Almighty actress captioned the clip.

Jennifer starrer The Morning Show season three will most likely release in summer or fall 2023.