FIR on Arshad Sharif’s murder registered on top court’s directives

Slain Journalist Arshad Sharif. — Facebook

In line with Supreme Court’s order, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station on slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder after he was killed in Kenya six weeks ago.



The development came hours after the apex court's five-member bench directed the authorities to register an FIR by tonight and submit the report of the fact-finding committee as well.

Three suspects, including Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed, and Tariq Ahmed, have been nominated in the FIR registered on the complaint of the government, police confirmed.



Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial — heading a five-member bench including Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar — issued the directives earlier today during the hearing of the suo motu notice of the journalist's killing.



“The journalist community in the country and the public at large are deeply distressed and concerned about the death of the senior journalist and are seeking the court's scrutiny of the matter,” the apex court said as it announced the suo motu action.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other political parties have constantly been asking the Supreme Court to look into Sharif's death.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also written to the CJP for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate Sharif's killing. A demand was also made by the slain journalist's mother.

Sharif's murder

Sharif was killed on the night of October 23 in Kenya by the Kenyan GSU officers in mysterious circumstances as he was being driven to Nairobi.

The Kenyan police have claimed that the journalist was shot in a case of mistaken identity, however, the details that emerged later contradicted the claims.

The Pakistani government had formed a two-member team, including the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, to probe the murder.

The team travelled to Kenya and UAE to gather evidence and prepared a report, which has been submitted to the Interior Ministry.

PM, PTI hail SC's suo motu notice

PM Shehbaz welcomed the SC's suo motu notice and said that the federal government would extend full cooperation to the apex court in the probe.

"I had already written a letter to Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan for setting up a Judicial Commission to probe the murder. The government will extend full cooperation to the Court," tweeted the premier.

