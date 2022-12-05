Prince Harry takes aim at royal family in new teaser for his and Meghan's upcoming series?

Speaking in the new one-minute teaser for his and wife Meghan Markle's behind-the-scenes docuseries released on Monday, Prince Harry has talked about the 'pain and suffering' of women marrying into this institution.



Speaking about the women marrying into the "institution," the Duke of Sussex added: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."



Meghan's hubby went on saying: "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?' There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It's a dirty game."

Harry seemingly spoke of "pain" the Princess of Wales would have felt when she tied the knot with his brother, Prince William, back in April 2011.

Netflix has announced Volume I would be released on Thursday (December 8) while Volume II will air on 15 December. The official synopsis reveals that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tell their side of their high-profile love story.

The first trailer of the much-awaited documentary of the couple has received massive backlash for its timing and content, which shows Harry and Meghan's romantic side. The series seems to explore the clandestine days of the Sussexes' early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."