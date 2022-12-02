Netflix to stream Colombian Telenovela Series 'Blood Ties'

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for Colombian Telenovela Series Blood Ties. The series will hit the streaming platform in multiple regions on December 14, 2022.

Blood Ties (Las Villamizar) aired between April and August 2022 on the Colombian television channel Caracol Televisión.

As per What's on Netflix, the streaming platform has acquired the streaming rights to the series and will release a huge batch of 72 episodes. Although it is unclear whether Netflix will edit them or release them whole.

The official English logline of the series is as follows, "In early-1800s Colombia, three high-society sisters act as spies to help rebels fight against Spanish rule and to seek justice for their mother’s death."

Netflix will not release the series with English dubbing, but it will have English, Brazilian, and Portuguese subtitles alongside the original Spanish language audio.

Blood Ties is created by Juan Carlos Aparicio, and the period drama stars Shany Nadan, María José Vargas, and Estefanía Piñeres as the female leads.



