‘Indiana Jones 5’ gets official title ’The Dial of Destiny’

Disney and Lucas films have officially revealed the title and trailer for Indiana Jones 5, leaving fans in excitement.

The fifth installment of Harrison Ford starrer much anticipated action and adventure franchise will be called Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny.

The gripping trailer shows a de-aged Harrison, 80, returning to his adventurous roots as the legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones.

The trailer also opens with some classic, death-defying Indy antics as he jumps between speeding cars – donning his iconic fedora for the last time as his character takes on a new adventure in the clip.

In one of the shots, Harrison says, “I don’t believe in magic, but a few times in my life I’ve seen things. Things I can’t explain,” to villains played by Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, along with Indy’s goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny is directed by James Mangold. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

Watch the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here.



