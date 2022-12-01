VIDEO: Joe Root feeding kitten at Pindi stadium wins hearts

A kitten joined the Englishmen, who are visiting Pakistan for a three-match Test series against the hosts, during a practice session in Rawalpindi.



A viral video posted on Twitter showed English cricketer Joe Root bringing a small cup of milk to feed the kitty that sneaked onto the field. Some other cricketers were also seen adoring kitten while it gulped down the milk.

England are currently playing the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, that started today (Thursday) morning. The guests won the toss and put the Men in Green to field first in the first Test on Pakistani turf in 17 years.

Earlier, the start of the first Test was thrown into doubt after up to seven of the touring side's players, including captain Ben Stokes, fell ill.



The same number of support staff was also laid low.

Despite hours of deliberations, a decision on whether to delay the match or play on schedule couldn't be made on Wednesday and the management of both teams unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test.



On Thursday morning, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they will be able to field a playing XI, after the side's medical panel gave players clearance to play today.