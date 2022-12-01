Pak vs Eng: England win toss, choose to bat first against Pakistan

England captain Ben Stokes and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss. — Twitter/PCB

England won the toss and chose to bat first in the first Test against the Men in Green on Pakistani turf in 17 years at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.



The start of the first Test was thrown into doubt after up to seven of the touring side's players, including captain Ben Stokes, caught a viral infection.

The same number of support staff were also laid low.

"The two boards discussed the outbreak of a viral infection in the England camp and unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test until 07:30am Pakistan time (02:30 GMT) tomorrow," said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

Despite hours of deliberations, a decision on whether to delay the match or play on schedule couldn't be made on Wednesday and the management of both teams unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test.

On Thursday morning, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they will be able to field a playing XI, after the side's medical panel gave players clearance to play today.

England Test squad

Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.