Pak vs Eng: Around 14 England team members fall ill ahead of first Test

England captain Ben Stokes (C) warms up along with teammates during a training session ahead of their first cricket Test match against Pakistan, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 28, 2022. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: In a big blow to the English cricket team, 14 members of the squad, including eight players, have reported been affected by a viral ahead of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.



England are set to play the first Test in Pakistan tomorrow (December 1), for the first time in 17 years.

A report published by the BBC said that England skipper Ben Stokes and other team members, including officials, have been affected by the viral.

“The England squad, including captain Ben Stokes, has been affected by a virus on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi,” the report stated.

“Around 14 members of the travelling party of players and coaches were advised to rest at the hotel on Wednesday.

“About half of the playing squad of 16 has been hit, with only five taking part in an optional training session."

According to a brief statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root attended today's optional training session.

England have already named their team for the first Test, with Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone making his Test debut while Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett returns to the side for the first time since 2016 and will open the batting with Zak Crawley.

After the first match in Rawalpindi, the second Test moves to Multan starting on Friday, December 9, and the final Test of the tour will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, commencing on Saturday, December 17.

England XI for first Test

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

