Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity ‘in the gutters’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just landed in hot waters with experts who have allege that the duo is ‘not real royals’ in the eyes of US citizens.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield made this admission in her interview with host Martin Daubney for GB News.
She began everything by saying, “I think popularity wise you do see The Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold here in the States.”
Especially since “we went through years of Harry and Meghan complaining” while Prince William on the other hand worked to create “tangible change.”
Before concluding, Ms Schofield also slipped in a jibe and pointed towards it being the “first time we've seen real royalty for a long time”, since “I don't think that's how we define Harry and Meghan.”
