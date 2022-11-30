Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s £88m docu-series gets official release date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries for Netflix gets its official release date.
For those unversed, the couple’s $100 million (£88million) venture is rumors to be on the fast track, despite Prince Harry’s rumored ‘second thoughts’.
The official release date has been slated for December 8th according to an inside source from within the entertainment industry.
However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at war trying to get it pushed back to sometime in 2023.
The documentary titled Chapters will, release on schedule, just in time for the Holiday season and promises a fly-on-the-wall experience.
Previously, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer and co-chief exec claimed, “We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”
As of now, it is still unclear how much of the couple’s home life will be visible for the series.
