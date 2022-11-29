Malaika Arora shares Arhaan Khan will feature in 'Moving in with Malaika'

Malaika Arora will soon be seen Moving in with Malaika show, and shared that it will feature her son Arhaan Khan.



In a recent interview with News18, the diva said that her son is quite excited about the show.

Malaika said, "He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show.

She further added, "I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me."

"He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, 'Paisa milega na?' (Will I get money?)"

Apart from her show, Malaika will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film.