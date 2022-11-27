King Charles honours Queen Elizabeth’s ladies-in-waiting as Camilla ditches royal tradition

King Charles has reportedly honoured late mother Queen Elizabeth’s ladies-in-waiting amid reports Queen Consort Camilla has ditched centuries-old royal tradition.



Camilla has appointed six official Queen’s Companions after deciding she "did not want or need" ladies-in-waiting.

The Sunday Times, per Reuters reported: "The Queen Consort did not want or need ladies-in-waiting and the Queen’s companions will have a different role.”

However, the palace has confirmed that Queen Elizabeth’s ladies-in-waiting have been retained and will now be known as ladies of the household.

The royal spokesperson said Lady Susan Hussey, Dame Mary Morrison and Dame Annabel Whitehead will "continue to assist His Majesty the King in hosting formal occasions at Buckingham Palace."