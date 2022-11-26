JIbran Khan addresses misinterpretations of his character in drama serial Daraar

Drama serial Daraar is under the heavy criticism these days due to the concept of it. The lead character is involved in an extra marital affair while his wife is completely sincere to him. The element of cheating has provoked audience and they have raised questions.

Male lead Jibran Khan has addressed his character by saying, “I feel like Shaheer is not a negative character. It is, in fact, very good that our stories have evolved in such a way that the traditional hero-heroine and villain situations are less common.”

He further added, “A character does not have to spread either good or bad. My character in Daraar is going with a similar story. He’s a great guy in the beginning but he is also troublesome later.”

He further explained why he doesn’t think Shaheer is a problematic character. “'Most of the time, when a man has any illicit relations with other women, he is not sincere with his wife and doesn’t pay attention to her. However, we have shown that Shaheer is a perfect husband and an ideal son-in-law. He’s a great brother but he is also very calculated with his acts. He can also be so cruel that his public image echoes perfection, but the vices and weaknesses in his personality also shape him.” He said.