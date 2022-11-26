Sophie Wessex wins hearts as fans ask to ‘make her a Duchess!’

Sophie Wessex has been garnering praise from fans after the hard-working royal attended ZSL London Zoo.
The ZSL Director General Matthew expressed his views about Sophie’s visit: “We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to ZSL London Zoo today, to join in some of our festive, educational activities, learn more about ZSL’s vital science and conservation work, and visit Monkey Valley – which itself has an important link to the Royal Family.”
Reacting to the visit, fans showered praises on Sophie as one Instagram user wrote: “The countess does so well by being [a] normal royal”.
“Sophie is my new favourite royal. Classy, beautiful, giving, funny and intelligent,” another wrote.
A third added: “This woman DESERVES the Coronet of a Duchess!! She and her husband have been a strong support to the crown and should receive the title promised to them by the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth!”
