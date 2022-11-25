Afropop star Aya Nakamura’s domestic violence trial adjourned

Bobigny, France: The domestic violence trial of Franco-Malian superstar singer Aya Nakamura and her former partner was adjourned with neither defendant appearing in court in Paris.
Nakamura and her ex, Vladimir Boudnikoff, a music video producer, were both charged with domestic violence following an argument at their home in the French capital in August.
Lawyers for the pair confirmed the adjournment after a brief court hearing in the Paris suburb of Bobigny where a handful of fans of the 27-year-old had gathered hoping for glimpse of their idol.
Nakamura, whose real name is Aya Danioko, is one of the biggest-selling francophone artists in the world, with 2018 sensation "Djadja" racking up nearly 900 million views on YouTube.
No date was given for the future trial.
