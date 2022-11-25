 
close
Friday November 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Afropop star Aya Nakamura’s domestic violence trial adjourned

Lawyers for the pair confirmed the adjournment after a brief court hearing in the Paris suburb of Bobigny

By AFP
November 25, 2022
Afropop star Aya Nakamura’s domestic violence trial adjourned
Afropop star Aya Nakamura’s domestic violence trial adjourned

Bobigny, France: The domestic violence trial of Franco-Malian superstar singer Aya Nakamura and her former partner was adjourned with neither defendant appearing in court in Paris.

Nakamura and her ex, Vladimir Boudnikoff, a music video producer, were both charged with domestic violence following an argument at their home in the French capital in August.

Lawyers for the pair confirmed the adjournment after a brief court hearing in the Paris suburb of Bobigny where a handful of fans of the 27-year-old had gathered hoping for glimpse of their idol.

Nakamura, whose real name is Aya Danioko, is one of the biggest-selling francophone artists in the world, with 2018 sensation "Djadja" racking up nearly 900 million views on YouTube.

No date was given for the future trial.