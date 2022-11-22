Royal Family won't celebrate Christmas festivities as usual under new King Charles III

The traditional Royal Family gathering for Christmas at Sandringham is likely to be 'less formal' than usual under the new monarch Charles III, a royal expert has claimed.



Jennie Bond has said that Christmas had been a formal celebration in the Royal household for years, with the family either bowing or curtsying to the Queen.



Now Charles is monarch, it would be "less buttoned up" than in previous years, she told OK.

Bond also claimed the Britain's new king would break the family tradition of gathering to watch the monarch’s TV address to the nation when it airs on Christmas Day in the afternoon.

King Charles, according to Jenni, would drop the “archaic” ritual and instead have his loved ones focus on reminiscing about their happy times with the Queen.



Ms Bond added: "I’m sure he’ll record [the speech] a few days before and it’s bound to have some reflection on their loss."



Some traditions are expected to remain though, and the royals are likely to attend the service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate before returning home for the Christmas dinner.

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the Royal Family for the festivities despite an invite from the new monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relations with King Charles, Camilla, William, Kate Middleton and other royals are believed to be at near rock bottom as Lilibet's father prepares to spill all in his new book in the new year.