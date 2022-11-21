Netflix series is ‘runaway train’ for Prince Harry, he’s ‘probably lamenting it’

FileFootage

Prince Harry has been warned that he probably won’t have public support once his Netflix docu-series is unveiled.



According to Sky News contributor Prue MacSween, “The public has turned really well and truly now with the death of Her Majesty.

“There was so much love for that woman and sympathy for her and now I think that he's seen what he’s done, and I think that he's probably lamenting it.

“It's a runaway train for him because Netflix wants to capitalise on what's happened this year and I think he's really going to find himself out in the cold.

“He's made his bed and he's going to have to lay in it,” she added.

Meghan Markle during her interview with Variety shared that the Sussexes have entrusted their story to director Liz Garbus.

The Daily Mail Editor Richard Eden, weighed in on the duchess’ remark, noting that the couple is seemingly distancing themselves from the series to escape the potential backlash.

He told Palace Confidential: “We're going to see a Netflix production about them which they are keen to distance themselves from and let's be clear why because it looks like it's going to be awful for the Royal Family.

"There's going to be lots of negative stuff. They want to be able to say that's just the director's vision and that's nothing to with us.

“It's very alarming,” Richard said.