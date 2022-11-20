 
Sunday November 20, 2022
Nicole Kidman mesmerises fans with her new sweet post

Keith Urban's wife Nicole Kidman shares photographs of herself cuddling up with a large sloth plush toy

By Web Desk
November 20, 2022
Nicole Kidman delighted her fans as she shared new photos to give them the right idea for how to spend a weekend relaxing at home with family.

Keith Urban's wife posted photographs of herself cuddling up with a large sloth plush toy, looking as serene as possible in hot pink sweater.

The American and Australian actress captioned the photos: "Friday comforts [heart emoji] sloths."

The post attracted massive likes and hearts. Jamie Lee Curtis simply commented: "Need/want," while Zoe Saldana shared a string of heart-eyed emojis, as did many of her other fans. Another commented: "You're the cutest person. i love you so much."