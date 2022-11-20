Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘falling into a trap’ as ‘hate figures’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new political moves have reportedly caused them to become ‘sordid hate figures’, experts warn.
This claim has been made by royal correspondent Richard Palmer, in an interview with the Daily Express.
He began by admitting, “I think that the problems that she in particular in that interview but also Harry was that they struck the wrong tone.”
“They struck a divided tone that embroiled them in the culture wars and - I don't particularly like this term 'woke' - she said in her podcast this week that she was happy to embrace that term.”
“I think they did fall into a bit of a trap and they have become hate figures from the conservative side of politics because they are seen as advocates of a more liberal agenda.”
“And I'm not sure we can say that's the case of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Consort and Councillors of Essex whilst they do make important campaigning points about things that they would like to see changed in our society.”
