India's Twitter rival Koo ready to hire empoyees laid off by Twitter

Image shows logo of India's microblogging platform Koo.— NDTV

Social media firm Twitter has been going through chaos since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company in his famous $44 billion deal.

Many employees have been laid off and even more decided to walk out after Musk told them that they should leave if they cannot commit to "hardcore" Twitter or Twitter 2.0.

Benefiting from the situation, the microblogging platform's Indian rival Koo is promoting itself and adding new features to welcome more and more users. The application is improving a range of things and convincing not only users but also ex-Twitter employees to join them, India Today reported.

Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of the social media platform, said that the company was hoping that people who were laid off by the new Twitter chief would join the Koo team.



He published his hiring plans on Twitter, ironically. Mayank said that he was "very sad" to see the hashtags related to the end of twitter mentioned the #RIPTwitter trend. The co-founder added that Koo would hire some ex-employees.

“Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Microblogging is about people's power. Not suppression,” he wrote in the tweet.

According to the India Today report, Koo, which is also a microblogging platform, is ready to go global. Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna confirmed recently that the platform would be launching soon in the United States. "This is our moment!" the co-founder had written on Twitter.

“Believe! This is our moment! Let's rock it. Do let everyone you know in the US know about Koo,” Aprameya said.

In an interview with another outlet, the Economic Times, Koo said that the launch is also planned in other locations like Bangladesh, the Philippines, the Middle East and Africa,

Launched in 2020, the app has crossed 50 million downloads in India. It is available in 10 different regional languages of India which include Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Telugu, Gujarati, and Tamil.

Mayank recently announced on Twitter that users would be easily able to transfer their tweets to Koo.

"Will keep you posted," he said.



